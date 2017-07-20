Today, music took a major hit. Chester Bennington, lead singer for rock group Linkin Park, was found dead this morning (July 20) after an apparent suicide. TMZ reports that he was found hanging at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Just two months, Bennington was on-hand to honor rock icon and friend, Chris Cornell, after his own similar passing. He was deeply moved by Cornell’s passing, and had written an open letter to him.

The singer had struggled with drug abuse for years before the rest of his bandmates—which include Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson—staged an intervention and saved him from the dark time. Linkin Park, who has collaborated in the past with JAY-Z for a remix of their hit “Numb,” was preparing to embark on a U.S. tour with Machine Gun Kelly starting July 27 and ending in October.

Bennington is now survived by six children from two separate wives and millions of mourning friends, fans and music peers.