Lttle Simz and BiBi Bourelly used Sunday (July 16) night to vent a little in the form of their new song, “Customz.” While the ladies ponder on their global travels, they flex a bit about how it goes down when their passports stamped — and the drinks are flowing — on the uppity record.

“Once in a while you might get a random message on Sunday eve from Simz saying she wants to do something that make her happy and doesn’t hurt anyone,” wrote Simz about the song. “So here you go. Raw [and] unmastered.”

Produced by Astronote, “Customz” also features Séou on the saxophone and was written by both Simz and BiBI.

