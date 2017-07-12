After a disheartening viral video of Maia Campbell appeared on the web earlier this week, LL Cool J extended a hand of concern and asked fans to help him find his former In the House castmate. The 40-year old mother of one heard of the rapper’s search and simply swatted away the Lip Sync Battle’s attempt of compassion.

“Hey Todd, look bro, I love you,” she tells her former colleague in a recorded video. “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don’t DM me.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles actor took to Twitter and posted a tweet in response to Campbell’s denial that she needs help.

You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 11, 2017

His mentions soon became filled with messages of encouragement to keep pursuing ways to help Campbell battle bipolar disease and drug addiction relapse.

Keep your head up OG. It’s a noble cause. — Jesus Shuttlesworth™ (@Q_1Casinova00) July 11, 2017

Don’t give up on her…..her reasoning is cloudy — Valencia M Shaffer (@ValenciaMShaff7) July 11, 2017

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness @NAMICommunicate could help her and also help you understand what’s she is dealing with. — Randy Reed (@Poodog2000) July 11, 2017

You can watch Maia Campbell’s response here.