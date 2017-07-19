Lloyd’s triumphant return to the music scene in 2016 was met with praise from longtime fans. The well-deserved success of his single “Tru” reminded listeners of the New Orleans native’s unique voice and knack for picking those beats that land you in an introspective zone. To keep up with his Tru EP’s impact, the 31-year-old dropped his new video for “Heavenly Body” featuring Rick Ross.

Dressed in all-white, the pair seduces the ladies with their lyrics of affection as Lloyd gets up close and personal with his leading lady. In a feature with VIBE, the “You” artist also dished on his thought process behind his current studio project, particularly its lead single, “Tru.”

“It’s very rare that I’ve been a part of something that’s come out that’s as pure and honest as that. I didn’t wanna come back with turn up [music],” he said. “I thought it was important for me to attack it on an honest and truthful level but also from a vulnerable place as a man — because that’s what my nieces made me. That’s what the women in my life made me. For me to abandon that just for record sales or a check, or some quote-unquote “bi***es? That would never suffice.”

Watch the Ryan Snyder-directed reel above.