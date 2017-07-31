Veteran rapper Lord Jamar of the rap group Brand Nubian issues the #BookPhoneChallenge. In contrast to the popular “money phone” pose that’s been all over the Internet for a while now, the #BookPhoneChallenge inspires one to instead hold a stack of books to your ear. The challenge has garnered over 2,000 posts from professors to children to families. Check out some of our favorite posts and interesting reads below.

READ: V Books: VIBE Documents The Men Who’ve Guided Fashion God, Dapper Dan

Y’all wanna make the BOOK PHONE a CHALLENGE???…Then make it happen!!! #bookphonechallenge A post shared by Lord Jamar Allah (@lordjamar) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

I can’t take anymore calls from you ignorant mfers #bookphonechallenge #teambookphone #followme #kingpenstatus A post shared by Sha Be Allah (@iamshabeallah) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Thought this was kind of cool. #bookphonechallenge #blacksecularism #africanamericanreligion @sikivu A post shared by Chris Cameron (@ccamrun2) on Jul 30, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

So dope. Seeing all these people with my books. Most don’t even know I’m on IG. I just found em through this beautiful #bookphonechallenge If you don’t know which books are mine, just visit www.supremedesignonline.com to see all 26. A post shared by Dr. Supreme Understanding (@supremeunderstanding) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

There’s this neat viral challenge called the #bookphonechallenge started by old school rapper @lordjamar which is a play on Jay-z’s comments on “Story Of OJ” so here’s our current reads A post shared by Faith🙏🏾Family👨‍👩‍👧Film🎥 (@the_family_o) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Sweet talks with bae … #bookphonechallenge (Seriously, can we just admire how I balanced those books on my shoulder while taking this selfie) A post shared by 🌺Elva 🌻 (@elvaflear) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Lord Jamar’s initiative follows JAY-Z’s subtle jab at the “Money Phone” pose on his song, “The Story of O.J.” when he rapped: “Y’all on the ‘Gram holding money to ya’ ear/ There’s a disconnect/ We don’t call that money over here.” This didn’t sit well with Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, who claimed that he has love for Hov, but “Louisiana n***as don’t rock like that.”