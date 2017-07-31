Lord Jamar Of Brand Nubian Counters Money Phone Craze With #BookPhoneChallenge
Veteran rapper Lord Jamar of the rap group Brand Nubian issues the #BookPhoneChallenge. In contrast to the popular “money phone” pose that’s been all over the Internet for a while now, the #BookPhoneChallenge inspires one to instead hold a stack of books to your ear. The challenge has garnered over 2,000 posts from professors to children to families. Check out some of our favorite posts and interesting reads below.
Had to get on this #bookphonechallenge missing a few because I couldn’t lift them all 😂 but foreal knowledge of self is power & there are so many teachers out there familiarize yourself & find what works for you podcasts, youtube lectures,books, audiobooks, find what method works for you & fit in in your schedule. Embrace your roots ✊ #vibratehigher #unleashthechains #freeyourmind #afrikanwoman
Lord Jamar’s initiative follows JAY-Z’s subtle jab at the “Money Phone” pose on his song, “The Story of O.J.” when he rapped: “Y’all on the ‘Gram holding money to ya’ ear/ There’s a disconnect/ We don’t call that money over here.” This didn’t sit well with Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, who claimed that he has love for Hov, but “Louisiana n***as don’t rock like that.”