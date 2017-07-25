“My music is not to be used as propaganda that tries to manipulate the will of a people who are crying out for their freedom,” Fonsi said.

For a few months now, citizens in Venezuela have been struggling and fighting to be free from the government of their president Nicolás Maduro, who wants to establish a dictatorship in the country via a new constitution. And Venezuelans have been joined by many music superstars, who support them with campaigns on social media and beyond.

But on Sunday, President Maduro took advantage of the global phenomenon of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” to tell opponents that his constitution is going to happen, regardless of their objections, by altering the lyrics of the popular song. Last week, 7 million Venezuelans rejected the constitutional rewrite in a symbolic vote.

Immediately, Puerto Rican superstar Fonsi reacted and sent a statement via Instagram. “At no time I’ve been consulted, nor I’ve authorized the use or change of Despacito’s lyrics for political purposes, much less in the deplorable situation that a country that I love as much as Venezuela is in,” he said.

He added: “My music is for all those who want to listen to it and enjoy it, not to be used as propaganda that tries to manipulate the will of a people who are crying out for their freedom.”

Fonsi, as well as many superstars, asked for Venezuela’s liberty, finishing his statement by saying, “I am with Venezuela.”

Read the full (Spanish) statement here:

On the other hand, Daddy Yankee also reacted and said: “What can you expect? Of a person who has stolen so many lives from young dreamers and people that what they are looking for is a better future for their children. That you illegally appropriated a song (Despacito), does not compare with the crime you commit and have committed in Venezuela. It is a mockery, not only for my Venezuelan brothers and sisters, but for the whole world its dictatorial regime. With that nefarious marketing plan, you will only continue to highlight your fascist ideal, which has killed hundreds of heroes and injured more than 2,000.”

Co-author Erika Ender, joined the superstars, not approving the use of the song.

