Lupita Nyong’o is not only an Oscar-winning actress, she’s also a cosplay wizard and a master of disguise.

The Black Panther star surprised fans who attended the recent San Diego Comic-Con with news that she was also there as a spectator. Many might have seen her running around, however, no one (except her camera man) knew it was her.

“Did you see me at Comic Con?!” she wrote on Twitter to accompany a video of her dressed as the pink Power Ranger. In the video, she is walking, running, crawling, dancing and genuinely having a blast around the convention hall without anyone bombarding her for pictures or an autograph. Kendrick Lamar’s “i” plays in the background of the video of Pitz’s fantastic day in disguise.

Nyong’o and the Black Panther cast attended Comic-Con as guests to answer questions about their highly-anticipated 2018 film. They also got extremely excited to witness unreleased footage of the movie with the festival goers.