Mahershala Ali Signs On For ‘True Detective’ Season Three

Your favorite actor’s favorite actor just landed a new role in a widely-talked-about HBO series. According to The Wrap, Mahershala Ali inked a deal to star in season three of True Detective.

According to the premium cable channel’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, Ali’s audition — which spanned five scripts — was “terrific.” For season one, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey introduced viewers to a new crime-filled world. For the following season, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell continued that premise.

In an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winner expressed his desire to showcase his skills in a leading role. “I haven’t gotten to do the leading man thing,” he said, “so I would love to do that!” Hopefully, this will be his chance.

Production will begin once the studio finds a director, Bloys said.