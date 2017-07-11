Maia Campbell Declines LL Cool J’s Help: “I’m Doing Good”

A circulated video of actress Maia Campbell high on drugs in Atlanta, GA, has garnered considerable attention, rendering both fans and critics nearly speechless (and in some cases, quite the opposite). In it, the former In The House actress is seen toothless and disheveled, while being taunted by a man.

After the clip surfaced over the weekend, former co-star and rapper LL Cool J took to social media, urging followers to help him find her: “If someone has a contact on Maia, please let me know.”

Late Monday night (July 11), the 40-year-old responded to LL in a less-than-reassuring message.

“Hey Todd, look bro, I love you,” she begins, referring to her former colleague in the video below. “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don’t DM me, it’s really me and this is Darryl,” she adds of the person recording her.

She continued: “This is the shop that I temp at, or whatever. We’re good. I’m good. I’m doing property, I have investments. I’m a real serious person. And my show is called From the Bottom Up [inaudible].”

Darryl poses the question, “How should he get in touch with you?” to which Campbell says, “Don’t call me, I’ll call you,” and laughs. Darryl again, in a more serious tone this time, urges her to answer the question, after which she then replies: “I’m really on Instagram. But I don’t want it to go down.”

Darryl, seemingly adamant about getting a viable option for LL to get in communications with her, further questions, “But how will he get in touch with you?” Campbell’s brushes it off with incoherent speech: “I don’t know, pray to God … that I don’t start rapping. Oops!” In the end, Campbell appears irritated and demands she be left alone.

Campbell has long struggled with substance abuse, ping-ponging between addiction and sobriety, never truly conquering her demons. In 2012, she sat with Iyanla Vanzant and spoke at length about her bipolar disorder, as well as her unstable relationship with her late mother.