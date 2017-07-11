Video Of The Day: Major Lazer Feat. Camila Cabello, Travi$ Scott And Quavo “Know No Better”

Major Lazer took a very meaningful approach to their Travi$ Scott, Quavo and Camila Cabello’s assisted video, “Know No Better.” Instead of the typical booty shaking scenes and wild parties, the story follows a young boy who dreams of becoming a dancer, despite facing ridicule from everyone around him.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work with them and be included in their insane canon,” says Philip Andelman, who list of credits included Rihanna and Beyonce. “Which is where the idea for the video started, with a daydream. I used to space out all through high school about being the sickest guitarist in the world to impress girls but all I could play in real life was a quarter-speed version of Slash’s solo from ‘Sweet Child O’Mine.’”

Major Lazer’s “Know No Better” is available on iTunes now.