Festival season is far from over. The lineup for the 2017 Mala Luna Festival was announced on Monday (July 17), and it’s featuring a number of familiar faces. Future, Lil Wayne, Migos, and Wiz Khalifa will all be the headliners for the two-day, Texas event.

Other performances include: Playboi Carti, Afrojack, and Xavier Omar. Newcomers, J.I.D., and Khalid – who is currently on his solo American Teen tour, will also be present.

Future has a particularly busy schedule this year. After completing his Nobody’s Safe Tour with Migos and Tory Lanez at the end of June 2017, the “Mask Off” rapper announced his Future HNDRXX Tour lineup, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Ferg, Lil Yachty, Zoey Dollaz, and Post Malone.

While Migos have undoubtedly found success this year, the trap trio have run into a bit of misfortune lately. Quavo recently posted a video on Instagram Live, suggesting they lost all the tracks to their anticipated Culture 2 project. We may not be getting new music from Migos anytime soon, but Lil Wayne will most likely gift fans with live renditions of his four newest tracks, including the “Magnolia (Freestyle),” “Mula Gang,” Loyalty,” and the Jeezy-assisted, “Fireworks.”

The 2017 Mala Luna Festival will kick off in San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 28, and conclude on Oct. 29. Check out the full lineup below, and for ticket sales and more details, head over to the festival site here.