Nashville Metro Police are on the hunt for the person (or persons) responsible for the death of 20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa and his mother who were found shot to death in their apartment.

While law enforcement doesn’t have a suspect or a person of interest yet, they do believe Munongerwa’s last social media posts played a part in the double murder. According to reports, Munongerwa took to Facebook to flaunt a large wad of cash Saturday night, (July 22) and then Sunday night (July 23) posted a picture showing off more cash along with jewelry and several shopping bags.

READ Donald Trump Bans Transgender People From Serving In The U.S. Military

Munongerwa who is Somalian decent, moved to Nashville from California and is reportedly no stranger to police due to his juvenile record. It’s also reported family came by to visit at about 1:45PM Sunday and noticed the back door was slightly open. After entering the home, the relative found Musha, 37, dead on the floor by the foot of the stairs. When Metro police arrived they found Munongerwa dead from multiple gunshot wounds upstairs.

A relatively small amount of money compared to what we have seen on social media was found in the apartment, but police are urging people to think twice before posting anything onto social media.

READ In Kalief Browder-Like Case, College-Bound Teen At Rikers Rejects Plea Deal

“We would always advise citizens using social media never to show items of value, certainly including sums of cash that can be connected directly to you by those you know and don’t know who may be going on social media,” Don Aaron, Nashiville Metro Police said.