A Costa Rican man was arrested for online threats made in regards to his plans to stage an attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Alajuela, Costa Rica on Sunday (Jul. 9).

According to the Associated Press, “Head Investigator Walter Espinoza told local media the threats were written in Arabic. He identified the suspect only by his family names, Caicedo Lopez.” Police raided the suspects home after tracing the threats, and he was arrested. Grande’s concert went on as planned, and she performed for a reported 14,000 fans.

I love you, Costa Rica 🌙 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

This threat comes just months after a terrorist attack occurred at the pop star’s concert in Manchester, England, where 22 young people were killed and several more were injured.

Shortly after the attacks, the 24-year-old held a benefit concert in Manchester which was broadcast around the world and featured performances from Pharrell Williams, Usher, Justin Bieber and more. The concert raised $2.6 million in three hours, and the proceeds benefitted the families of the victims of the Manchester attack.