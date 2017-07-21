Rapper Marcus Black releases another soulful track from his weekly #BlackFridays new music series. This time he hit the studio with singer Stacy Barthe to remind Mcs that he isn’t the one to fool with.

On their new track, “What It Feels Like,” Marcus goes off the hinges with clever bars and a bit of flexin’, while the songstress brings the vibes on the boastful banger. The skilled lyricist brings a dash of old school rap flare with all the flash of today’s stars. Don’t sleep!

Black is also set to appear on the new season of Love And Hip-Hop L.A.