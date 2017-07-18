Mariah Carey Lands Scripted Show With Starz

Following the end of her first docu-series with E!, Mariah Carey will return to the small screen in the near future with another show. According to Deadline, the critically-acclaimed artist plans to executive produce a show on her career for Starz.

The scripted drama will entail the trajectory of an aspiring “bi-racial 16-year-old girl” who fights against obstacles within her home to eventually become a household name. The show will take place in the late 80s in New York City.

The storyline sort of resembles the plot of one of Carey’s first movies, Glitter. Starring Da Brat, Eric Benet, Max Beesley, and Terrence Howard, the 2001 film showed a young girl named Billie Frank’s rocky rise to stardom while navigating her young adult life without her parents.

From chart-topping hits to platinum-selling albums, Carey’s career has solidified her status on the roster of impactful vocalists. A premiere date for her Starz debut has yet to be announced.