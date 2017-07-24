Ahead of Marshawn Lynch’s professional return to his hometown of Oakland, Calif., the Raiders signee will preserve a longstanding Emeryville staple: Scends Restaurant and Bar.

According to KTVU, the 79-year-old owner, Cassie Nickelson, said she plans to retire and thus, close down her restaurant. However, Lynch stepped in and decided to purchase the business. His history with Nickelson and the soul-food restaurant stems back to his childhood when he always ordered the same dish from Nickelson’s catering business.

“When he was 9 years old, he came across the street to get a hamburger and French fries, the 25-cent French fries and a 75-cent hamburger,” Nickelson said. She added that she’s “comfortable” with Lynch becoming the owner given their familiarity.

According to manager Shawny Capla, Nickelson will still be involved with the restaurant’s proceedings. “She’ll still be around. She’s been like all of our mother,” Capla said. “Her heart and the way that she gives back and people don’t even know that she gives back. It’s just amazing.”