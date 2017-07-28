The Queen of Hip-Hop soul is ready to celebrate! Today ( July 28) marks 25 years since Mary J. Blige released What’s the 411?, the triple platinum album that put her on the map.

Blige marked the milestone with a series of tweets where she reminisced about being a newbie to the music game, and thanked fans for more than two decades of support.

“Wow!!!! 25 years ago when I walked into this business I had no idea what was going to happen. I just know I wanted to sing,” MJB tweeted with a photo of the album cover.

“Deep in my heart I knew I wanted to touch the lives of women and people,” she explained. “I’ve done that 25 years later and I’m still doing that by the grace and mercy of God on a level I never even imagined.”

Uptown Record and MCA released What’s the 411? in 1992. The critically-acclaimed LP, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard album charts, was executive produced by Puff Daddy (a.k.a. Diddy, a.k.a. Sean Combs) and spawned timeless hits like “Real Love” and “You Remind Me,” and Blige’s flawless remake of Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing.”

If you’re the mood for a little nostalgia, feel free to stream What’s The 411? below.

