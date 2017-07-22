Of Course McDonald’s Is Dabbling Into “Trendy” Apparel And Accessories
If you’re looking to wear your guilty food pleasures, McDonald’s is throwing their hat into the ring. According to AdWeek, the fast food behemoth unveiled a new line of swag called The McDelivery Collection. The apparel and accessories line will be released to commemorate Global Delivery Day on July 26.
The limited edition collection—which includes long sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, slide slippers, pillows and more—is available via the UberEATS app in select countries. It is also free.