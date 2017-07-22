If you’re looking to wear your guilty food pleasures, McDonald’s is throwing their hat into the ring. According to AdWeek, the fast food behemoth unveiled a new line of swag called The McDelivery Collection. The apparel and accessories line will be released to commemorate Global Delivery Day on July 26.

Want a Burger? Eat a Burger! 🍔 thx @mcdonalds #mcdelivery A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

The limited edition collection—which includes long sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, slide slippers, pillows and more—is available via the UberEATS app in select countries. It is also free.