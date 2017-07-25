While on his Wins & Losses promo run, Philly rapper Meek Mill made a pit stop in New York City. While in the Rotten Apple, the Dreamchaser stopped by DJ Clue’s ‘Desert Storm Radio’ where he spit a fire freestyle over DG Yola’s “Ain’t Gon’ Let Up” instrumental.

“Timing is money and money is time/Hustle like I’m bout to run out of time/Step to a chump in the front of the line/Get on my level I been in the mix/Blue on Rick ‘Rari like Optimus Prime/Most of these niggas be popping these pills/Don’t know what they talking, they out of they mind/They sipping that lean and popping them percys a thousand a time,” raps the MMG signee.

Meek has been on a roll with his street-inspired freestyles, too. Just last week, the “Litty” rapper found time to stop by HOT 97 to offer Funk Flex and fans some heavy wordplay.

In not-so-good Meek Mill news, the rapper born Robert Williams managed to irk a couple of Miami rap legends. During an interview with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez on Hot 97’s ‘Ebro in the Morning,’ Meek made comments on how he influenced Miami’s culture.

“I don’t think you know,” Meek said at Hot 97. “When you see people rolling their skullies up, when you see people with the diamond chains… everybody’s wearing Cuban links, when you see people in Miami on the yachts now on Instagram — that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers, because they believe us.”

This didn’t sit well with Miami native Trick Daddy nor 2 Live Crew’s front man Luther Campbell. In a Instagram video, an angry Trick Daddy said that Meek owes his city an apology.

#PressPlay #TrickDaddy has a message for #MeekMill 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Uncle Luke also added his two cents by encouraging Meek to learn more about Miami’s hip-hop history.

“I’m the first to put jet skis in a video I OWN. First to put a yacht in a video I OWN,” said Uncle Luke in the IG video. “First to own a jet. First to put cars in a video. First to put girls on the beach.”

Who is the history lesson Mr #meekmill A post shared by LUTHER CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Watch Meek’s freestyle above.