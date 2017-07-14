Meek Mill Puts His “Issues” Behind Him In New Video

Meek Mill has just a few days left until he can give the world his Wins and Losses album — slated for a July 21 release date. Still riding with his MMG family, the Philly pitbull has a lot to get off his chest on this go around.

READ: Meek Mill Shares Some Game For The Youth In “YBA” (Video)

In his new video for “Issues,” Meek uses South Beach as his personal playground with the rest of his Dreamchasers brothers in a free-for-all of fancy toys, the need for speed and good ol’ fashioned street raps. PNB Rock, Jim Jones and boxer Danny Garcia are just some of the names who popped up in Miami for the action.

Directed by Will Ngo.

Wins and Losses Tracklist

1. Wins & Losses

2. Heavy Heart

3. F*** That Check Up feat. Lil Uzi Vert

4. Whatever You Need feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign (LISTEN)

5. 1942 Flows

6. Issues (WATCH)

7. We Ball feat. Young Thug

8. These Scars feat. Future and Guordan Banks

9. Connect The Dots feat. Yo Gotti and Rick Ross

10. Fall Thru

11. Never Lose feat. Lihtz Kamraz

12. Glow Up (WATCH)

13. Young Black America feat. The-Dream (WATCH)

14. Open feat. Verse Simmonds

15. Ball Player feat. Quavo

16. Made It From Nothing feat. Teyana Taylor and Rick Ross

17. Price