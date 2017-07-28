While receiving praise for the arrival of his third studio album, Wins & Losses, Meek Mill also garnered backlash from two of his rap predecessors. Following a Hot 97 interview where the Philly native reportedly said his glitzy lifestyle influenced Miami natives to be seen on yachts or wear expensive jewelry, the 305’s very own Trick Daddy and Uncle Luke took to the Internet to silence Meek’s opinion, namely Trick Daddy.

On Instagram, the “Take It To Da House” artist vehemently demanded an apology from Meek, stating, “Miami ni**as are not followers,” and “We trendsetters. We cocaine selling, machine gun rooting tooting fool a** ni**as. And don’t use my city or my ni**as for character references. I will not accept it, ni**a.”

READ: Trick Daddy Bans Meek Mill From Miami After Philly Rapper Takes Credit For City’s Culture

Now, the “Amen” rapper took to Power 99’s airwaves to speak his mind on the matter. While talking to radio host Cosmic Kev, the MMG cohort said the use of social media when it comes to matters like this is perplexing.

“I come from Philadelphia. All our OGs, they don’t get on Instagram where we’re from. If they wanna say something to somebody, they get in contact with them and say it, especially if it’s on that type of level of anger,” he said. “I worked hard on this album. I don’t think you should be able to go on Instagram and just rant and go crazy and then just be mentioned in the interview… Everybody in the industry knows, there’s only one way to handle Meek Mill when you see him. When the people see me out in the world, and this is for everybody in the rap industry, from hereon till a thousand years, when you see people flip out on the Internet about me, I will always be handled with respect in live person.”

READ: Stream Meek Mill’s ‘Wins and Losses’ Album

The statement appears at the 9:49 mark.