Meek Mill was well on his way back to good graces with the release of his latest album, Wins and Losses. But just as he was getting his footing back in the game, the Philly rapper went and vomited a mouthful—again. Meek is now finding himself at odds with Trick Daddy after he suggested that he influenced Miami rappers and the city’s culture. Trick, a proud bonafide Miami native, swooped in to shut the idea down, taking it upon himself to personally revoke Meek’s “visa” from entering the South Florida city again.

During a recent interview with Ebro on Hot97, Meek mistakenly took credit for Miami steez and opulent culture. “When you see people rolling they skullies up. When you see people with the diamond chains, everybody was wearing Cuban links. When you see people on the yachts in Miami now, on Instagram, that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers,” he said.

Obviously, those comments didn’t sit well with Trick Daddy, who immediately unleashed a lengthy and fiery rant on Instagram. “First of all, you need to know one motherf**king thing…Miami n***as are not followers, not mini-mes and me toos,” he said. “We trendsetters. We cocaine selling, machine gun rooting tooting shooting fool ass n***as. And don’t use my city or my n***as for character references. I will not accept it, n***a.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW5fk-3lacp/

And that wasn’t even the half of it. Trick also tugged on the rapper’s heart strings by bringing up his past relationship with Nicki Minaj. “We cocaine cowboys n***a. Ever since you lost yo girl, you been tripping, n***a,” he continued. “You better watch yo motherf**king mouth. As a matter of fact, your visa has expired, n***a. Do not f**k with me. Your visa has expired, n***a. And you owe me and my city an apology. I’ll be waiting, b***h ass n***a.”

It’ll definitely be tough for Meek to dig his way out of his current situation, but we can only anticipate a response from his MMG fam and Trick’s fellow 305 representer Rick Ross to clarify Meek’s statements.