After sharing a string of new tunes under his “Meekend Music” tag, Meek Mill is ready to release a full-length album titled Wins And Losses.

Out July 21, the project serves as a follow-up to the best-selling Dreams Worth More Than Money, which was released to fanfare in 2015. From the looks of a few videos posted to his Instagram account, the Philadelphia native will highlight experiences with law enforcement, gun violence, and his plan to “address everything” on his third studio album.

In a press release, the MMG member said he’s “just breaking down the wins & losses of my life. It’s all about what molded me into being Meek Mill today and the trials and tribulations of my life that made me bigger and better.” A short film directed by Spike Jordan will also accompany the soundscape.

WINS AND LOSSES!!! 7/21 MY 3rd “really 4th” STUDIO ALBUM!!! Let’s get it A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

WINS & LOSSES 7/21 We will address everything!!! 3rd STUDIO ALBUM!!! #winsandlosses A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Wins & losses movie on the way also!!!!! Feeding the streets!!! 7/21 @spikejordan A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

In a previous interview for Spotify’s “Rap Caviar” section, Mill spoke candidly on the premise of his album. “When I got my first deal, signed with Rozay, that was a win. When I lost my freedom and caught my case, it was kind of a win too,” he said reflectively. “The judge put me through a lot, sent me back and forth to jail, but it taught me a lot. It started out as a loss but I turned it into a win. It’s all about how you look at this sh*t because I feel like I’m dreaming. You can’t make me feel like I’m losing.”