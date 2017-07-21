Meek Mill channeled all the energy surrounding him into his new album Wins and Losses. Recognizing his own mistakes, the MMG representative gives fans an honest look at all that has unfolded in his bumpy road to riches and diamond rings.

Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor, Quavo, Lil’ Uzi Vert, and Yo Gotti all appear on Meek’s 17-track project. The Philly rapper’s third solo album is available now on iTunes.

Meek Mill – Wins & Losses (Tracklisting):

1. “Wins & Losses”

2. “Heavy Heart”

3. “F**k That Check Up” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

4. “Whatever You Need” (Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)

5. “1942 Flows”

6. “Issues”

7. “We Ball” (Feat. Young Thug)

8. “These Scars” (Feat. Future & Guordan Banks)

9. “Connect the Dots” (Feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross)

10. “Fall Thru”

11. “Never Lose” (Feat. Lihtz Kamraz)

12. “Glow Up”

13. “Young Black America” (Feat. The-Dream)

14. “Open” (Feat. Verse Simmonds)

15. “Ball Player” (Feat. Quavo)

16. “Made It from Nothing” (Feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross)

17. “Price”