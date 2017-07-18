Meek Mill’s new album campaign is well underway with his July 21 release date looming in sight. MMG’s very own also debuted the first chapter in his mini-movie for the project.

Chapter 1 of Wins and Losses, his made for Youtube saga, starts off in a very gripping way as Meek’s vivid wordplay depicts a story about a young man lost in the trappings of the streets. Watch as the Philly solider brings his pain to your smartphone.

Meek’s forthcoming Wins and Losses album is available for pre-order here.