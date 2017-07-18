Meek Mill Debuts His ‘Wins and Losses’ Saga (Chapter 1)
Meek Mill’s new album campaign is well underway with his July 21 release date looming in sight. MMG’s very own also debuted the first chapter in his mini-movie for the project.
Chapter 1 of Wins and Losses, his made for Youtube saga, starts off in a very gripping way as Meek’s vivid wordplay depicts a story about a young man lost in the trappings of the streets. Watch as the Philly solider brings his pain to your smartphone.
Meek’s forthcoming Wins and Losses album is available for pre-order here.