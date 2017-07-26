A reported 56 sisters of Florida A&M’s Delta Sigma Theta sorority recently took “girl’s trip” to a whole new level.

In honor of their 10th anniversary of joining the sorority, the sisters took a trip to Costa Rica, and took a catamaran to a private island for their “Melanin Illustrated” photoshoot.

A spin on the swimsuit issue of the popular magazine, the sisters wore neutral toned bathing suits and posed all over the island showcasing their black beauty in all shapes, sizes and tones.

“Our sorority is all about black excellence,” sister LaToya Owens told Yahoo! Style. “We want to serve as an example and [show] appreciation of black women.” The sisters are between the ages of 29 and 35, and they all have remained in contact with one another.

“Being in a sisterhood means having a support system and someone always there to count on,” Owens continued.

The photos have been shared on Instagram, and those interested in seeing the Black Girl Magic of Melanin Illustrated can search the hashtags, #MelaninIllustrated and #TITETakesCostaRica. Check out some of the pics below.

