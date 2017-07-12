It’s no secret that Meryl Streep and The Obamas are mutual fans of each other. After all, Former President Obama did present Streep with a Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office. Recently, Streep has been spotted rocking a purse with a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama printed on it, and we’re obsessed.

Find you someone that shows you off exactly how Meryl Streep shows off Michelle & Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/Mwnk00cdsl — שריפה (@Brinna_Jae) July 11, 2017

As the Huffington Post reports, the bag was seen on the actresses arm while she was on set for upcoming film The Papers, so it’s unclear if the patriotic accessory is a prop or something she actually owns.

READ Let These Meryl Streep Memes Remind You Of Black Twitter’s Greatness

Watch Obama present Streep with a Presidential Medal of Freedom below if you’re aching for more.