Metro Boomin and Toronto’s rising star Nav have put their forces together for a new joint album, Perfect Timing, which meshes sonics from the trap and raps from The 6. Today (July 13), the pair debuts the project’s intro, and another somber, but melodic track titled, “Call Me.”

READ: Gucci Mane And Metro Boomin Flex On The Haters In “Hurt Feelings” (Video)

“Do you know how it feel to feel alone?/Bought myself a house, to feel like I ain’t home/Driving by myself, ain’t got nowhere to go/I just took two 30s, now I’m in my zone,” rap Nav on the hook.

Perfect Timing will be released worldwide on July 21.

READ: Metro Boomin, Drake And Offset Have “No Complaints”