XO signee Nav and producer Metro Boomin’ hushed the haters with the release of their first joint project, Perfect Timing. The duo’s impeccable chemistry makes for an extremely cohesive album with a distinct, drugged out vibe. However, there’s way more substance in the Toronto artist’s rhymes in comparison to the average trap album about poppin’ molly and percs.

READ: Metro Boomin And Nav Debut New Music From Joint Album

Nav’s emotional tales, personal reflections about his relatively quick rise on the music charts, and struggles with addiction give Metro’s beats a hypnotic sound as the rapper’s melodramatic voice melts into the sound waves.

Gucci Mane, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Offset of Migos, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti and Belly are featured on the pair’s Perfect Timing album which is available for purchase on iTunes.