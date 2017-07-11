Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is a Halloween classic. But in addition to reviving the music video’s choreography at every haunted party this October, millennials can now tune into CBS for an animated TV special. Michael Jackson’s Halloween Special is reportedly in the works and will feature the King of Pop’s extensive discography.

MJ’s estate and CBS reportedly teamed up to make the animated show a reality, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hour-long special will reportedly depict millennials, Vincent and Victoria who accidentally meet on Halloween night at the This Place Hotel on 777 Jackson Street. Upon entering the spooky building, the unsuspecting duo are taken on a magical adventure full of cool characters and of course, tons of dancing.

A number of celebrities have signed on to voice the characters. Dope’s Kiersey Clemons will play Victoria and X-Men’s Lucas Till will act as Vincent. Other voices include: Lucy Liu, Alan Cumming, and Gerge Eads. Optimum Production will produce the special.

In the past years since Jackson’s untimely death in 2009, his estate has released a number of projects featuring the pop star. The biggest one to date, is the film This Is It, which showed the Jackson’s final days on tour. Check out the first image from the CBS special below, and stay tuned for more updates here.