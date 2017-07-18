Michael Vick is advising Colin Kaepernick to cut or modify his afro in order to get a spot on an NFL team again.

The former quarterback commented on the free agent’s famous ‘fro during an appearance on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.”

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” he said. He later explained that a change in appearance could make the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers look more presentable and appealing to teams.

“First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair.” — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017

“Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle,” he continued. “Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

“I just think perception and image is everything. This is not the Colin Kaepernick that we’ve known since he entered the National Football League. I’m just going off my personal experiences, but listen, I love the guy to death. But I want him to also succeed on and off the field. This has to be a start for him.”

Vick says that Kaepernick’s waning playing ability and lack of production on the field has hindered his job search. He affirms that he doesn’t believe that Kaep’s National Anthem protest has had an influence on team’s decisions to not pick him up. However, he harps on his belief that a fresh look could help him in the long run.

“When you’re good, and you’re playing great, then you’re going to be wanted. People are going to want to sign you, going to want to see you play,” he said.