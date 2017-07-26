Michelle Obama: “People Still Can’t See Past My Skin Color”

Former first lady Michelle Obama continued her trek of inspiring speeches as of late when she shared her thoughts on race, womanhood and more during the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Tuesday evening’s event (Jul. 26) brought out thousands of women to the Pepsi Center to hear Obama’s conversation with WFCO President and CEO Lauren Casteel, The Denver Post reports. Obama addressed the racial blows her and husband Barack Obama endured during their time in the White House. When asked how breaking the glass ceiling as the first black first lady affected her, Obama admits she couldn’t ignore the shards that came her way.

CREDIT: Getty Images

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” she said. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

Obama’s comments were direct references to several racial incidents like two West Virginia officials calling her an “ape in heels” in a Facebook post related to Trump’s presidential win and those who made comments about her shape. Her comments were similar to last months as first lady, where she was extremely vocal about combatting racism and misogyny from fellow politicians and those in authoritative positions.

Obama stressed women to own their scars while tapping into their creative power. “Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut,” she said. “We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”

Her time in Colorado follows her appearance at the American Institute of Architecture’s annual conference in April, The Partnership for a Healthier America summit in May and the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in October.

Ironically, Obama’s comments come a year after her classic “We go high” speech at the Democratic convention.

One year ago. Michelle Obama addressed the DNC: 'When they go low, we go high'. https://t.co/2DDo0ETklD pic.twitter.com/RqIOceXUwH — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 26, 2017

