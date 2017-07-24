According to legendary boxer Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor is “going to get killed” during his highly-anticipated fight against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

During his appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Tyson not only blasted the fight as a whole, but also discussed that McGregor’s lack of boxing experience puts him in a very bad position against the undefeated Mayweather.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” he said. “I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about- ‘can the boxer beat the MMA guy?'”

“McConor put his dumb a** in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out, because [Mayweather]’s been doing this all his life, since he was a little baby. McConor can’t kick and grab and stuff, he’ll never stand much of a chance.”

The hosts also asked if Tyson was concerned about the state of boxing if McGregor, an MMA fighter, won. The occasional actor doesn’t seem too phased. Since Mayweather has more “advantages” as a fighter, boxing fans have nothing to worry about.

Tyson wouldn’t be the first legendary fighter to discuss McGregor’s possible fate in the high-profile fight. Sugar Ray Leonard recommended that the Irishman “duck” to avoid a swift hit by TMT’s head honcho.