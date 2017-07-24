On August 26, the year’s most talked about one-on-one match will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ink has already been dried to solidify Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s showdown while they produce controversial press conferences across the nation. Now, with a little over a month left till the main event, another famed boxer is weighing in on who the victor might be.

READ: Charlamagne Tha God Wasn’t Okay With Conor McGregor Calling Floyd Mayweather “Boy”

During an interview with Pardon My Take, Mike Tyson claims that McGregor (who he kept referring to as McConor) will meet defeat in the ring. “McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said per Sports Illustrated. “I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor put his dumba** in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance.”

READ: Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Have Epic Stare Down During LA Press Conference

Mayweather, who retired undefeated, will seek to keep his standing intact while this will be a change of style for McGregor who’s trained in mixed martial arts. We’re sure once August 26 comes and goes, this match-up will remain one of sports history’s most pivotal events.