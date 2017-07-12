Mike Yung probably brightened your day with his resounding voice that echoed through several Subway stations in NYC. Now, his golden chords reached a new plateau thanks to America’s Got Talent.

The NBC show hosted the 57-year-old who was more than grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “Success is what you make it,” he told the judges, “but there’s no better stage, there’s no better place to be than right here.”

they cut it from the episode but my guitarist is @shuntasakamoto … we met in the subway and play together often. he is from japan. — MIKE YUNG 🌹 (@MIKEYUNG) July 12, 2017

The vocalist decided to perform the Righteous Brothers’ 1965 hit, “Unchained Melody,” which garnered praise from the audience. As noted by Billboard, Yung also belted out the same melody during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden:

Zone out to his cover above.