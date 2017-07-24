Alchemist and Prodigy are from two entirely different places. One grew up in the hills of sunny California, while the other likes to call a place named Queensbridge home (and Long Island). Nevertheless, their musical bond supplied rap with a collection that will be remembered for centuries to come.

In memory of his longtime friend and collaborator, Al recently released the last Mobb Deep record that he produced, “Try My Hand.” It’s simply a vintage sound can not be replicated — no matter how hard other imitators may try.

“Try My Hand” is featured on Alchemist’s new project with UK producer Budgie, Good Book Vol. 2.

Rest in peace, Prodigy.

