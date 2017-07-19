A 25-year-old Georgia woman was charged with second-degree murder, concealing a death and second-degree cruelty in the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

READ Alleged R. Kelly Captive Speaks Out: “I’m Totally Fine And I’m Happy Where I’m At”

According to reports, Dijanelle Etta Fowler called 911 on June 15 from the parking deck of Emory Hospital to report a medical emergency. Responders found her child, baby Skylar, dead in the back seat. Fowler, however, was treated for seizure-like symptoms.

DeKalb County investigators say Fowler drove around for hours with her dead child in the backseat. It was also discovered that earlier in the day she went to a hair appointment at the Tucker Salon that listed six hours. When she left the salon she came out to find Skylar had suffocated. Instead of calling 911, investigators said she asked someone to help her jump her car.

This is Baby Skylar w her mother.Dekalb PD says baby was in a hot car for hours,died while Mom got her hair done.More @wsbtv starting at 5 pic.twitter.com/HIQOswAfLq — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 18, 2017

READ A Wife Killed Her Husband For The Insurance Money, But The Ex-Wife Received The Payout

Fowler is reported to have driven around for hours with her dead daughter in the backseat before calling 911 from Emory Hospital. Investigators say she Googled “seizure symptoms.” WSB-TV Atlanta reports Fowler turned herself into the DeKalb County jail Monday after a fugitive task force searched for her in Miami and South Carolina.