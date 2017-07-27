In a world of Samsung and Apple devices, Motorola doesn’t want cell phone addicts lovers to count them out.

In 2016, the electronics company re-emerged and jumped head-first into the smartphone race of popularity, while daring to add more fun to mobility. With a new moniker (“Moto”) and a new parent company (Lenovo), the brand that brought the sleek Razr phones of yesteryear released user-friendly devices, the Moto Z and Moto Z Force and showcased their snap and go “Moto Mods.” The variety-filled accessory line included the convenient, yet crisp audio delivering JBL Soundboost speakers, the “Netflix & chill” favorable Insta-Share projector and much more. Now, after delivering technology innovation with its phones and accessories, Motorola returns with a new device, the Moto Z2 Force Edition and a new Mod, the 360 Camera Moto Mod.

This time around, the Moto Z2 Force mobile device steps up its functionality, protection, and size. The 7000 series aluminum crafted cellular device delivers up to 30 hours of battery life and 8 hours worth of juice after one 15-minute charge. With its super slim 155.8 x 76 x 6.1 mm dimension size, the water-resistant (not waterproof) device beautifully weighs in at 143 grams, similarly to its Moto Z Play device and 20 grams less than its previous Moto Z Force model. The amount of storage offered begins at 64 GB off the bat with microSD expansion capability reaching to 2 TB.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Motorola

Like the first generation, the Moto Z2 Force Edition delivers a 5.5-inch shatter proof display, sure to alleviate any anxiety of visiting the cell phone doctor with sadness and a cracked screen. With its 12-megapixel front and rear cameras and 2.35 GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor, quality photos can be taken in the “professional,” “true b&w,” “panorama,” or “depth enabled” modes adding a flair of creativity to every shot taken.

To keep the Moto Mod lovers happy and entertained while on the go, Motorola launched its very own 360 Camera Moto Mod. To keep up with the gadget Joneses, Motorola’s newest addition allows users to record 360 degrees of interactive footage with 3D sound. Unlike its competitors, video editing and enhancements can be done on the devices without exporting footage onto a computer or downloading another application to take up much-needed storage space. To make the 360-degree experience even cooler, live streaming can be done with a 360 view and with high-definition streaming in 4K. In addition to the new device and Moto Mod, Motorola also released the Gamepad Moto Mod (for the hardcore gamers on the go), more battery charging options as well as a new, improved (and splash-proof) speakers, the JBL Soundboost 2.

As far as colorways, the Moto Z2 Force Edition smart phone comes in black and gold/white. Although it won’t physically hit U.S. stores until August 10, the 2nd generation device is now available for pre-order on Motorola.com at $720 or $30/month via various carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon). As for the 360 camera mod, it comes in white and is available for pre-order for $299.99 or $13.84/month.