Mr. MFN’eXquire Spits Four Minutes Of Heat On “Manboy”

It’s been nearly a year–or longer– since we’ve heard any new music from Mr. MFN’eXquire. We know he hasn’t been in jail. Of course he’s not dead. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the murky Brooklyn rapper has been plotting his comeback.

Today (July 20), the underground MC hits the streets with brand new music with the BoweryBeats-produced track dubbed, “Manboy.” Here, the Crown Heights-bred throws vicious blows with the stony instrumental for four minutes.

“Is this sh*t just a lyric/Or is just my spirit/Speak it out loud proudly, so everyone can hear him/He really speaks gently/Except for the times he temps me/Makes me do bad things/And drinks until I’m empty,” raps Mr. MFN.

“Manboy” is the first offering from Mr. MFN’eXquire’s forthcoming EP, Brainiac, which you can pre-order now on iTunes.

Stream “Manboy” below.