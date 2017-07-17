Apple users have been eagerly awaiting the latest update to the iOS, macOS and watchOS software for their latest facelift. This update comes with brand new emojis, in order to add some spice to your text conversations.

According to reports, some of the upcoming emoji additions include dinosaurs, sandwiches and coconuts (because, why not?). However, more progressive emojis include a woman breastfeeding and a woman wearing a hijab/headscarf will make their way onto your devices when the update is available later this year.

CREDIT: Apple

In 2015, Apple unveiled different skin tones for their human-like emojis, after receiving backlash for a lack of diversity in the text message enhancers.