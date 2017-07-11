Nicki Minaj got eyebrows a’raisin’ Monday night (Jul. 10), after posting a cryptic tweet featuring nothing but a baby emoji.

READ: Wendy Williams Seems To Think Nas Can Do Better Than Nicki Minaj

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

Naturally, this lead many members of “The Kingdom” to believe that their Queen may be with child. What may have added fuel to the flame was her Minajesty “liking” several tweets responding to her head-scratching post. Many of her newly-favorited tweets have to do with pregnancy, while some others pertain to the Queen Barb “birthing” a new album.

We don’t know what to believe at this point, as Nicki’s team nor Nicki herself has commented on the tweet since posting.

READ: Nicki Minaj Confirms She And Nas Have Had A Sleepover Or Two…

Recently, Minaj has been romantically linked to rapper Nas. She told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in late-May that her and the legendary MC have had a few “sleepovers” together. Check out some of the tweets Nicki favorited below.

Me in the delivery room as Nicki is in labor pic.twitter.com/v81L0EpNOZ — Tiff (T Latrice) (@Flawless_EhEhF1) July 11, 2017

if nicki pregnant, i’m pregnant hell — D Money🖤 (@dvshvwnXminvj) July 11, 2017

We said “DROP THE ALBUM” not drop a baby……. @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/0Ggcgjk0lo — a minaj (@ALFREDOMINAJ) July 11, 2017