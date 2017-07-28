Nicki Minaj Is Pretty Much The Star Of Future’s “You Da Baddest” Video
Future and Nicki Minaj enjoy a little fun in the sun with mesmerizing outfits to match in the video for “You Da Baddest.”
Directed by Benny Boom, Future and Nicki enjoy time by the beach, with Ms. Minaj channeling her innie baddie.
Like in her hotel room.
And in the elevator with a hater.
And in the lobby with Future lurking nearby.
Her “badness” even helps break up a fight by the beach. Well, almost.
Regardless, the artist breezes by the madness with bars like, “I never lose nothing but, damn, I done had it I ain’t never strike out, they can’t average what I batted.” She also makes a subtle dig at Remy Ma with the line, “If she hatin’, tell that bi**h to let it go.”
The visuals to the HNDRXX cut also give us a gleeful Future with cheeky dance moves.
And of course, giving a message to his haters.
Lovely. Check out the full video up top.
