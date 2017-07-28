Nicki Minaj Is Pretty Much The Star Of Future’s “You Da Baddest” Video

You Da Baddest (Explicit) by Future & on VEVO.

Future and Nicki Minaj enjoy a little fun in the sun with mesmerizing outfits to match in the video for “You Da Baddest.”

READ Major Key: Nicki Minaj Receives The Key To Hometown Of Queens

Directed by Benny Boom, Future and Nicki enjoy time by the beach, with Ms. Minaj channeling her innie baddie.

Like in her hotel room.

Future-10-1501219222
CREDIT: VEVO

And in the elevator with a hater.

Future-8-1501219306
CREDIT: VEVO

And in the lobby with Future lurking nearby.

Future-7-1501219900
CREDIT: VEVO

Her “badness” even helps break up a fight by the beach. Well, almost.

Future-6-1501219418
CREDIT: VEVO

Regardless, the artist breezes by the madness with bars like, “I never lose nothing but, damn, I done had it I ain’t never strike out, they can’t average what I batted.” She also makes a subtle dig at Remy Ma with the line, “If she hatin’, tell that bi**h to let it go.”

The visuals to the HNDRXX cut also give us a gleeful Future with cheeky dance moves.

Future-5-1501219816
CREDIT: VEVO

And of course, giving a message to his haters.

Future-2-1501220005
CREDIT: VEVO

Lovely. Check out the full video up top.

READ Future, Lil Wayne, & Migos Will Head To Texas For 2017 Mala Luna Festival

Tags: future, Nicki Minaj