North Korea Fires Missile Toward Japan

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says that North Korea fired a ballistic missile at 11:42 p.m. local time Friday, reports USA Today. The missile is believed to have landed in the waters of Japan, an exclusive economic zone that extends about 230 miles from Japan’s coast.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called an emergency meeting of his National Security Council, while Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis confirms, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.” It is still unclear if this was a test missile.

According to USA Today, Japanese government sources told NHK that authorities issued warnings to vessels in the zone shortly after detecting the launch.