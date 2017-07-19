Notorious jewel thief Doris Payne has been arrested once again, except this time she didn’t steal a diamond or ruby, but a few things from a Walmart store near Atlanta, Ga.

The 86-year-old was caught red handed trying to boost $86.22 worth of items in the checkout line. Payne in her later years has become less stealth when trying to steal items. An employee is said to have seen her take the items and place them in her purse as well as a Walmart shopping bag.

For more than sixty years, Payne has stolen about $2 million worth of items from across the world. In 2014, a Netflix documentary highlighted Payne’s life in a documentary The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

In March, Payne was ordered to stay away from Atlanta shopping malls after she was caught stealing a $2,000 necklace from a Von Maur shop.

At the time of Payne’s arrest, she was wearing an electronic ankle monitor as part of her probation. Payne would’ve reportedly been off probation in 10 days.