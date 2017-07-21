After a great promo run and their hard neck-shaking single, “Off the Wall,” Pro Era reps Nyck Caution and Kirk Knight finally releases their collaborative project Nyck @ Knight.

Complete with 8 tracks in total, the project features cameos from fellow Pro Era MCs, who appear only on the track “Audiopium.” Production is handled by Nyck Caution and Kirk Knight, and as far as lyrics go, the Brooklyn natives combine moral instructions with gritty raps making for enthusiastic energy and a reflective mood.

The name of the album is a play off Nickelodeon’s ‘[email protected] ’​ programing that spanned for nearly three decades, and aired some of our favorite sitcom like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, My Wife and Kids, Honey, I’m Home, among others.

Support Nyck @ Knight by copping the project over at iTunes. You can also stream it below on Spotify.