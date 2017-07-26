The juice is loose, and heading to a museum in the Los Angeles area. After O.J. Simpson was granted parole, the Chinatown Coagula Curatorial Gallery announced its plans to open a Simpson-themed museum for one week in August. So if you haven’t gotten enough of the leather glove bandit yet, you’ll definitely get a kick out of this exhibit.

READ: The Juice Is Loose: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

The museum will reportedly feature more than 300 artifacts connected to Simpson’s 1995 court case, in which he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. The exhibit will also include relics from O.J.’s board games, sports memorabilia, and an interactive gift shop. And visitors will get to take photos with a 1994 Ford Bronco (not the original car), the same model that was driven in Simpson’s infamous highway car chase.

The point of the exhibit is to explore beyond the media headlines and uncover who Simpson was on a more down to earth level. “Everyone knows the media version, but the O.J. Museum is the vernacular of the people,” Adam Papagan, museum curator, told Laist. Coagula Curatorial gallerist Mat Gleason said the exhibit will reflect “the time we live in, the culture we live in, and the narrative of one person.” Gleason also confirmed the exhibit will feature a tribute to Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, although he didn’t provide any further details.

READ: O.J. Simpson Reportedly Gets Job Offer From Nevada Brothel

Simpson most recently received parole in relations to his 2008 charges for armed robbery and kidnapping. He reportedly served nine years of a 33-year sentencing. The Juice will be released as soon as Oct. 2017. His museum however, will take over the LA area from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22.