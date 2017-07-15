In what feels like a serious case of déjà vu, O.J. Simpson’s legal drama will once again play out on live television. Simpson’s parole hearing, scheduled for next Thursday (July 20), is expected to air live on ESPN and other networks, per Bleacher Report.

Simpson will reportedly appear in front of a Nevada parole board at 1 p.m. EST, via video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center.

The 70-year-old former NFL player was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years in prison, for kidnapping and burglary in 2008.

“He’s going to get parole,’’ predicts Yale Galanter, Simpson’s lawyer during the 2008 trial. “Parole in the state of Nevada is really based on how you behave in prison, and by all accounts he’s been a model prisoner.”

Of course, Simpson is no stranger to cameras in the courtroom. In 1995, an estimated 100 million viewers watched on television as the onetime athlete was acquitted in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

