O.J. Simpson Reportedly Gets Job Offer From Nevada Brothel

O.J. Simpson will be let out of Lovelock Correctional Center on parole on Oct. 1, and according to reports, a Nevada brothel already has a job offer for the former football star.

Dennis Hof, owner of The Bunny Ranch brothel in Carson City, NV, has reportedly offered Simpson the job of greeter at the front of the house. Hof says Simpson, who served nearly nine years behind bars for armed robbery and kidnapping, would also be able to live at the ranch.

“One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation,” says Hof.

The female workers at the establishment are reportedly threatening to quit if The Juice starts working there. Simpson is infamous for being accused of the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, though he was found not guilty in 1995. However, they do have other concerns.

TMZ writes that Brooklyn Moore, one of the workers, said “the last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardize our safety.” The late-Robert Kardashian was on Simpson’s legal team during the 90s murder trial, and Lamar Odom, the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, was found unconscious at another one of Hof’s Nevada brothels in 2015.