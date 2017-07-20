O.J. Simpson’s fate will be determined in a court of law Thursday afternoon (July 20), where he seeks to get his parole approved. According to TIME, the 70-year-old was arrested for attempted armed robbery in 2007.

The former pro-athlete received a 33-year sentence when he and two other unidentified people reportedly planned to take Simpson’s sports memorabilia from two men in a hotel. He’s served eight years so far. If granted, Simpson will be released in October 2017.

