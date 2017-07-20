The O.J. Simpson case has caught fire again after the former football player was granted parole—and Twitter is on fire because of it. The O.J. case was historic back in its day, but now the news of his parole has taken a modern twist, moving from the TV screens to social media. The phenomenon has the streets talking and unloading their best memes onto our Twitter timelines. From courtroom memes to “The Story of O.J.” gifs, the Internet is fully loaded. We’ve compiled some of the best tweets that we came across. You’ll thank us later, as you’re folding over in laughter.

1995: "If that glove don't fit, you must acquit!"

2017: "If the case is old, you must be paroled!"#OJSimpsonParole — Jonathan Gumble (@STOP_Gumbytime) July 20, 2017

What if OJ tries to sign with Roc Nation sports????? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 20, 2017

THE JUICE IS COMING HOME https://t.co/o26fPGt39E — The Moncada Era (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 20, 2017

OJ bout to pull up on Hov, like… pic.twitter.com/Via7UCY5KH — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) July 20, 2017

if you defend systematic acquittals of white police officers shooting unarmed black citizens, you can't be outraged by the #OJSimpsonParole — Mickey Griffith (@mickeygriffith) July 20, 2017

Hov when he found out OJ got parole pic.twitter.com/9VffeRmk6p — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) July 20, 2017

Hide yo' kids.. Hide yo' wives… Because the juice is loose!!! pic.twitter.com/e0YDXqfKSl — A.C.H.™ (@GoGoACH) July 20, 2017

If OJ don't leave prison in a white Bronco, I will not be satisfied 😂 THE JUICE IS LOOSE pic.twitter.com/jwX76mQHgQ — A. SoFresh (@SoAprilFresh) July 20, 2017

Oj came home before Ghost, shit crazy huh 😂 — BILLY BLUE (@BILLYBLUE305) July 20, 2017

If the memorabilia is not stole, then you must parole. #OJSimpsonParole — walker hoover (@HooverWalker) July 20, 2017

#OJSimpsonParole finessed tf outta the justice system — Chris Coleman (@MrEducated) July 20, 2017