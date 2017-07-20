The Juice Is Loose, And Twitter Is Boomin’
The O.J. Simpson case has caught fire again after the former football player was granted parole—and Twitter is on fire because of it. The O.J. case was historic back in its day, but now the news of his parole has taken a modern twist, moving from the TV screens to social media. The phenomenon has the streets talking and unloading their best memes onto our Twitter timelines. From courtroom memes to “The Story of O.J.” gifs, the Internet is fully loaded. We’ve compiled some of the best tweets that we came across. You’ll thank us later, as you’re folding over in laughter.